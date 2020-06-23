HYDERABAD: Balakrishna also known as Balayya Babu has been hitting headlines quite for some time for many reasons.

A while back, on the occasion of his birthday, he had unleashed the first look poster of his 60th film. The poster was loved and appreciated by one and all. The latest we hear is Balakrishna’s upcoming film tentatively title is considered as BB3 roar and the makers have released an official teaser with 66 seconds. It went viral in no time.

Balayya fans are going gaga over the teaser on social media. Bala Krishna and Boyapati reunited for the third time and the duo has delivered a few blockbuster hits such as Simha in the year 2010 and Legend in 2014.

Recently, the makers of the movie have released an animated teaser. It has been loved by all sections of the audience. The music has been composed by SS Thaman. Have a look at the animated teaser

It is reported that Monarch is one of the titles under consideration. An official confirmation will be out soon.