Balakrishna's Akhanda Twitter Review
Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-awaited film Akhanda hit the big screens across India today. The film has opened to mixed reviews from the audience who have managed to watch the benefit shows.
Akhanda is directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced under the banner, Dwaraka Creations. The film will also has actors Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu‚ Avinash, and Srikanth playing prominent roles.
Balayya fans have managed to watch the premiere shows, which were held abroad. The audience has shared their review and opinions on social media.
Here's what the audience have to say about the film
#Akhanda blockbuster second half ramp 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @MusicThaman bgm 🙏 Balakrishna acting keka
— arjun (@arjun21323540) December 2, 2021
ARACHAKAM interval block 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Akhanda #AkhandaMassJaathara
— Sathvik #RRR (@SathvikM9999) December 2, 2021
#Akhanda
Balayya - Boya never disappointed.@MusicThaman bgm 🙏🙏🙏
Overall #BlockbusterAkhanda 🎉🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳😘
— Rajasekhar NBK 🦁 (@ursRaj5) December 2, 2021
This Decade is completely Belongs to @MusicThaman 💥💥💥
His Music & BGMs makes an Average Film as BLOCKBUSTERS
A BGM Ka Baap Ban Gaya Rayyyy
Kudos to His Hard Work
This is Just Begining #Akhanda#BheemlaNayak #SarkaruVaariPataa
— Guntur Box Office (@MacherlaMbfc) December 2, 2021
#Akhanda - No one can match #NBK’s Roudhram, aggression and diction. He lived in the role of #Aghora completely
Complete Mass action loaded with “balayya elements”
Single screens will be on 🔥 and it’s not a film of reviews. One in a while we get to watch this mass films pic.twitter.com/6KgFDBEETD
— 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) December 2, 2021