Balakrishna's Akhanda Twitter Review

Dec 02, 2021, 07:08 IST
- Sakshi Post

Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-awaited film Akhanda hit the big screens across India today. The film has opened to mixed reviews from the audience who have managed to watch the benefit shows.

Akhanda is directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced under the banner, Dwaraka Creations. The film will also has actors  Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu‚ Avinash, and Srikanth playing prominent roles.

Balayya fans have managed to watch the premiere shows, which were held abroad. The audience has shared their review and opinions on social media.

Here's what the audience have to say about the film


