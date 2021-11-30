Balakrishna’s Akhanda USA Premieres On December 1st

Natasimha Nandamuri Balakrishna and mass director Boyapati Srinu’s much awaited high intense action entertainer Akhanda is all set for a grand release worldwide on December 2nd with premiere shows in USA and few other centers on December 1st. Radha Krishna Entertainments will be releasing the movie in overseas.

Akhanda will be releasing in 500 + locations in overseas with USA premieres in all centers on December 1st from 6 PM. This is the biggest release for Telugu film, post covid and it’s also biggest release for Balakrishna.

Drives for all the locations have already been dispatched. Online bookings aren’t yet opened in several centers in USA, due to long weekend. But, online bookings for these locations will also be opened by Tuesday morning or midday in USA.

There are roaring pre-sales all over. As of now, the pre-sales crossed $140k mark which is massive. Going by the trend, Akhanda will be one of the biggest openers for a Telugu film. Apparently, aggressive promotions and positive buzz is favoring the movie to make strong business.

Pragya Jaiswal played the leading lady, while Srikanth and Jagapathi Babu will be seen in very powerful roles.

Akhanda marks hat-trick film in Balakrishna and Boyapati’s combination. Miryala Ravinder Reddy is producing Akhanda on a grand scale on Dwaraka Creations.

S Thaman has scored music and all the songs got tremendous response. The theatrical trailer of the movie too got thumping response.