Balakrishna developed a fascination for "Simha" titles with Bobbili Simham, Samarasimha Reddy, Narasimha Naidu, Lakshmi Narasimha, Simha and Jai Simha becoming big hits for him at various stages of his career.

Later, he developed a fascination for English titles with 'Legend' becoming a success. No other film of Balakrishna with an English title, became a success at the box office. Simha and Legend were comeback hits of Balakrishna in the direction of Boyapati Srinu.

Again, his career has hit another rock bottom with NTR biopics - Kathanayakudu, Mahanayakudu and Ruler becoming huge failures at the box office. Now, we hear that for his third film with Boyapati Srinu, two absolutely different titles are under consideration.

One is Monark going with his "Legend" fascination and another one is "Bonanza" as once his fans gave him the title, "Box Office Bonanza". Both don't seem to suit his personality as much as Simha and there is a little buzz around a title that involves "Simha", in some capacity.

Dwaraka Creations is producing the film with Ravinder Reddy as producer. The movie shoot could start from late September and it will be completed at one stretch in Hyderabad in different sets, say sources. For outdoor schedules, makers have locked Kasi and Pollachi as ideal places, according to same sources. A new heroine is going to be introduced beside Balakrishna in the film.