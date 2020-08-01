The festival of Eid-ul-Azha i.e. Bakrid is being celebrated all over the country. It is known as the festival of holy sacrifice. Telugu celebs including Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi and several others have extended their greetings to fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid. People also donate alms to the poor and seek the almighty’s guidance in all their deeds.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and wrote, "Celebrating the spirit of universal brotherhood! May this joyous occasion bring all of us together during these troubled times and instill in us, hope for a new beginning #EidMubarak."

Megastar Chiranjeevi posted a photo of himself donning a topi while greeting his fans as per Islamic tradition, and wrote, "#EidMubarak Wishing a Joyous, Healthy & Peaceful #Bakrid to All. This #EidulAdha2020 let's spread Love, Laughter and Stay Safe!"

Varun Tej Konidela greeted his fans by writing, "#EidMubarak," on Twitter.