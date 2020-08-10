HYDERABAD: Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is set to do Ramesh Varma and Trinadha Rao Nakkina films next. He will complete pending porties of his Krack and then move onto the other projects.

First he could start Ramesh Varma's film and the film team is planning to shoot it in Hyderabad only. They are designing most of the sequences in such a way that they can shoot them in sets constructed in studios, say sources.

In this film, Ravi Teja will romance two ladies and for one role, Lavanya Tripathi is confirmed already and for another, Nidhhi Agerwal is in consideration.

Apparently, the team has plans to shoot a special song and they approached Ameesha Patel, Badri, Nani and Narasimhudu heroine. Reports also suggest that she accepted to be part of the song. Movie team will shoot with her first after the pandemic is over, further state sources.

Ravi Teja needs a big success or a success streak to recover from the almost career ending disaster streak he is going through. We hope he used the time he has got to analyse his recent films and moves forward with proper planning.