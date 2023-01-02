Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2: Sad News For Raya Fans, Deets Inside

Ekta Kapoor's 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' is presently making Ram and Priya fans upset as recently, its lead actor Nakuul Mehta decided to leave the show. And now, soon after Nakuul, the show's lead actress Disha Parmar has also said goodbye to the show.

Recently, in a chat with ETimes, the actress revealed that the show will be witnessing a 20-year leap and she is not okay with playing the character of Priya post leap. Disha's Statement

Disha stated, "Earlier too, when the makers introduced a leap and I had to play a mom to a five-year-old girl, I had my apprehensions. But, then the track was very interesting and I enjoyed it. I decided to go ahead with it and it was a great experience. But, now with the 20-year leap, I felt that I have given my best to the show and after one-and-a-half years, it's time to move on."

She further said, "I would not say I am quitting the show, but moving on to new projects and new beginnings. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was a great experience and I enjoyed it thoroughly." About the show

Disha and Nakuul both have been playing the character of Ram and Priya for the past one and a half years in the show.

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' revolves around the story of two people who get married for the sake of their families. It shows their journey of how they eventually fall in love post marriage.

courtesy: FPJ