Badava Rascal Review, Rating: Dhananjay Movie Will Connect to the Masses

Cast: Amrutha Iyengar, Dhananjay, Nagabhushan, `Tara

Director: Shankar Guru

Producers: Savitramma, Adavi Swamy

Release Date: February 18

Movie: Badava Rascal

Kannada actor Dhananjay aka Dolly got familiar to the Telugu audience with Stylish star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rise. He is one of the finest actors in Sandalwood. After the smash success of Pushpa, Dhananjay’s Badava Rascal released in theatres on February 18, 2022. If you are waiting for the film’s review, here we go:

Story: Shankar( Dhananjay) completes his MBA course and stays home after not being able to find any jobs. Shankar's father Rangayana Raghu is an auto driver. In between, Shankar also drives the auto to have a smooth life. But, destiny has different plans for Shankar. He wills fall in love with Sangeetha (Amrutha Iyengar). She hails from a rich family—her father is a big politician in the village. Sangeetha urges Shankar to change his profession. Shankar doesn’t want to quit driving auto. He also applies for a loan to purchase a few autos to run a business. Shankar goes with his parents to Sangeetha’s house to talk about their marriage. Will Shankar be able to convince Sangeetha’s family? Will Sangeetha’s father accept their love proposal? How Sangeetha’s father handles Shankar forms the crux of the story.

Performance: Dhananjay gets into the skin of Shankar effortlessly. He does a commendable job in a few scenes. Amrutha Iyengar has limited scope yet does justice to her role in the film.

Analysis: Director Shankar Guru will keep you busy with his narrative, though the maker has shot several scenes beautifully, a few of them seem repetitive.

Verdict: Badava Rascal is a decent entertainer. The audience will surely connect to the film as the film revolves around mother sentiment