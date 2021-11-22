B4U Channel Grabs Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy Hindi Rights For A Staggering Price

Natural Star Nani’s highly anticipated movie Shyam Singha Roy is being made in all south Indian languages and it will have simultaneous release on December 24th. The buzz on the film has multiplied, post the release of its teaser and it indeed got huge deal for Hindi dubbing rights.

B4U channel has acquired Hindi rights of the movie for a staggering price of Rs 10 Cr which is highest ever for Nani. This shows the kind of impact created by the film’s teaser.

Shyam Singha Roy teaser which got overwhelming response is still trending with record views. It presented Nani in a never seen before role and getup.

Shyam Singha Roy is being helmed by talented director Rahul Sankrityan and produced on a massive scale by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainments banner.

Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are the heroines in the film that has original story by Satyadev Janga. Naveen Nooli is the editor, while National Award winner Kruti Mahesh and the very talented Yash master choreographed songs of the film.

Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam will be seen in important roles in the film.