Ayushmann, Rajkummar, Randeep Top Contenders For Swatantra Veer Savarkar

On Veer Savarkar's 138th birth anniversary, a biopic on the freedom fighter was announced. Directed by celebrated Mahesh Manjrekar, sources now indicate that the makers have three actors as their top choices —Ayushmann Khurrana, Randeep Hooda and Rajkumar Rao — for the lead role of Veer Savarkar.

Industry insiders say that the three are particularly being looked at for the massive physical transformations they are capable of in their films. Trade experts believe that to make a biopic on a personality like Veer Savarkar as realistic as possible, the crème de la crème of the industry need to come on board. Expressing their views on this, they said, “All three are professional actors and prepare for their roles with complete dedication. For his role in the film ‘Sarbjit’, Randeep lost 18 kgs in just 20 days. While Rajkummar in ‘Trapped’ and Ayushmann in ‘Badhaai Ho’ have shown exceptional physical transformations for their respective roles and commitment to the craft. Ayushmann has also displayed his comfort with imbibing various accents. For these reasons and more, they are the biggest contenders for the role of Veer Savarkar."

It will be interesting to see who finally bags the role of Veer Savarkar. Savarkar played a significant role in India's freedom struggle and was also a member of the Hindu Mahasabha. Fifty-five years after his death he continues to evoke strong reactions from both sides of the political spectrum. To be shot across London, the Andamans and Maharashtra, 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' promises to change the narrative of the Indian freedom struggle and history.