Ayushmann Khurrana Cuts Fee, Find Out Actor's Remuneration Now

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has made a massive producer-friendly move during the pandemic. The actor, who charges Rs 25 crore as up front fee for a film, has structured his cost to the project to benefit producers and not load the film at the start.

A trade source says, “Ayushmann is maintaining his price point of 25 crore as signing fee but he has structured it differently during the pandemic to benefit producers. For films that he has signed during or right after the pandemic, Ayushmann has charged about 15 crore as signing fee and the remaining 10 crore plus profit share is staggered basis the outcome of the film. This way, he ends up making more if the film is a blockbuster and his producers are also benefited as the entire cost of Ayushmann doesn’t come to them while mounting a project.”

“This is the smartest thing that Ayushmann could have done because post-pandemic, the landscape of cinema has become completely different. Actors and producers have to work hand-in-hand for the industry to recover. Such moves help the bigger picture as films need to be made in a cost-effective way across the board and when the film is a hit, the star can end up making more. It is a win-win for everyone.”

Ayushmann will next be seen in films like 'Doctor G' with Rakul Preet Singh and 'Dream Girl 2' with Ananya Panday.

Courtesy: FPJ