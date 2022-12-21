Avatar: The Way of Water OTT Release Date

Avatar 2 continues to break all records. According to trade reports, the collected Rs 3,598 crore plus in less than week of its release. Avatar 2 box office collection is off to a whopping start both nationally and globally. People are eagerly waiting for Avatar: The Way digital release.

Disney+ Hotstar is said to have bought the OTT rights of Avatar the way of water way back in 2019. Going by the buzz on social media, Avatar: The way of water is said to release on the digital streaming platforms sometime in April 2023.

Also Read: Emotionless, Bland Personal Vengeance AVATAR 2022 Version