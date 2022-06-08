Audience Will Love Leela's Character In Ante Sundariniki: Nazriya Nazim

Mollywood actress Nazriya Nazim is returning to silver screen after a long time with her upcoming film Ante Sundarinki with Natural Star Nani,directed by Vivek Athreya. During the Ante Sundarinki promotions, she spoke to Sakshi Post in a brief chit-chat about her Tollywood debut and working for the film.

We know that you are very particular in selecting the script. How did you agree to Ante Sundarinki?

Actually, I was curious when I heard the story and after listening to the whole story and the script, I liked my character and am sure the audience too will surely love Leela’s character in the film.

Did you discuss the story with your husband Fahad Faasil?

I narrated the script but he was a bit confused with my narration. But when he saw the trailer and teaser of Ante Sundarinki he was very happy with the way it was presented.

Have you two discussed making an entry into Telugu films together?

Actually, it’s a coincidence, you should ask this question to Mythri Movie Makers, Probably, they might have an idea to bring us together in Telugu films (laughs), she said without sharing the details.

What was it like working with Nani?

He is such a superb co-star, Nani is such a wonderful actor with no airs. Though I did a few scenes badly, Nani and Athreya would encourage me by saying that I had performed well. He will always be special to me.

Tell us about director Vivek Athreya?

He is one of the most honest directors I’ve ever met or seen. I’ll always wait for his call if he plans to make a film in the future and watch any of his films on the first day in the future. It was such a delight to work with him.

What are your upcoming projects?

I haven’t signed anything yet. I’m still listening to news scripts. If I like anything I’ll decide only after the release of Ante Sundarinki, she said and signed off.

By: Sarah Justin