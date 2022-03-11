Audience Review of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam on Social Media, Check Reactions

Tollywood director Radhakrisha of Jil fame, is back with another movie. The film, titled Radhe Shyam, hit theatres worldwide today. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead opposite Prabhas in the movie. Radhe Shyam is produced under the UV creations banner. So, how's the movie? Check out audience reaction to Prabhas' Radhe Shyam on Twitter.

#RadheShyam first half is quite interesting love saga between #Vikramaditya and #Prerana set up in exotic world#Prabhas @hegdepooja

Chemistry , visuals are extra ordinary

The team taken every one into 70's Europe commendable efforts by @director_radhaa and team 🤙👌👍 pic.twitter.com/jJr3W3JuzM — SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) March 11, 2022