Audience Review of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam on Social Media, Check Reactions
Tollywood director Radhakrisha of Jil fame, is back with another movie. The film, titled Radhe Shyam, hit theatres worldwide today. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead opposite Prabhas in the movie. Radhe Shyam is produced under the UV creations banner. So, how's the movie? Check out audience reaction to Prabhas' Radhe Shyam on Twitter.
#RadheShyam first half is quite interesting love saga between #Vikramaditya and #Prerana set up in exotic world#Prabhas @hegdepooja
Chemistry , visuals are extra ordinary
The team taken every one into 70's Europe commendable efforts by @director_radhaa and team 🤙👌👍 pic.twitter.com/jJr3W3JuzM
— SKN (Sreenivasa Kumar) (@SKNonline) March 11, 2022
Best of #RadheShyam
First Half:
Train sequence of #Prabhas and #PoojaHegde with #ManojParamahamsa Mark
Bus sequence #Vikramaditya Predicting #AnandRajput (jagapathybabu) Future
Interval prediction 👌👌👌
Songs are classic #Nagumomu #EeRaathale #Sanchari
— 𝐁𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 (@BheeshmaTalks) March 11, 2022
Great first half❤️#RadheShyam https://t.co/Fzk80qHnf8
— Filmian (@SriRangaReddy_) March 10, 2022