Audience Review of Prabhas' Radhe Shyam on Social Media, Check Reactions

Mar 11, 2022, 08:44 IST
- Sakshi Post

Tollywood director Radhakrisha of Jil fame, is back with another movie. The film, titled Radhe Shyam, hit theatres worldwide today. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead opposite Prabhas in the movie. Radhe Shyam is produced under the UV creations banner.  So, how's the movie? Check out audience reaction to Prabhas' Radhe Shyam on Twitter.


Read More:

Tags: 
Radhe Shyam
Radhe Shyam Review
Radhe Shyam twitter reaction
Advertisement
Back to Top