Audience Feel This BB16 Contestant Most Deserving

Bigg Boss 16 contestant MC Stan has doubled his popularity after entering the show. MC Stan already had a massive following before entering the BB16 house for his albums. MC Stan picked up his game in between and changed his game strategy. The viewers say that MC Stan has built a strong bond with Shiv Thakare in the house. It seems like the BB26 audience liked MC Stan and Shiv Thakare's friendship where they never kept up with the tasks.

But a section of the audience says that MC Stan and Shiv Thakare supported each other in the tasks. Anyway, it is well known to viewers and contestants that MC Stan will enter a finalist with his followers' support. Fans of MC Stan say that he deserves the trophy more than Priyanka Chahar and Shiv Thakare. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.