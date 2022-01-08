Atithi Devo Bhava Leaked

Atithi Devo Bhava is a romantic thriller directed by Polimera Nageshar and produced by Rajababu Miryala, Ashok Reddy Miryala under the banner Srinivasa Cine Creations. The film stars Aadi Sai Kumar, Nuveksha, Saptagiri, Rohini, and others. Atithi Devo Bhava is the first movie to hit the big screens in 2022, as all other movies are postponed due to the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The storyline of Atithi Devo Bhava revolves around Abhay, who is a techie and suffers from monophobia. Abhay feels like killing himself if he feels lonely. Abhay's mother suggests him to get married so that he can overcome his problem.

Meanwhile, Abhay falls in love with Vaishali, but he takes time to tell her about his problem, One day, Abhay lands in a situation where he must be alone in the house, which leads to many problems. How Abhya overcome his problem forms the crux of the story.

The movie opened to mixed reviews from the audience. We can say that Aadi has added another movie to his flop list. Now, the movie has been leaked and pirated on some infamous websites like movierulzs, Tamilrockers, and others. Do watch Atithi Devo Bhava only on the big screen or wait for its OTT release. Do not encourage piracy.