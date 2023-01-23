Mumbai: Athiya Shetty has tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Monday. The wedding took place at Athiya’s father and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse.

After the wedding rituals ended, Suniel Shetty stepped out of his farmhouse with his son and confirmed the news to media persons who had camped outside the venue.

“Bahut acha raha...aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye, shaadi officially ho chuki hai, aur officially father-in-law bhi ban chuka hoon!,” Suniel Shetty said.

First pics from khandala: KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding, Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty welcoming the guests#KLRahul #AthiyaShetty pic.twitter.com/dxgaSOUXzW — Vivek Bajpai (@vivekbajpai84) January 23, 2023

He added that a reception will be held after the IPL season. The first pictures of the newly-wedding couple were awaited.

The sangeet ceremony was conducted on Sunday night which was attended by the family members and close friends from both sides.

Notably, Athiya and Rahul started dating in 2019 and the couple did not react to the frequent rumours about their union. Anshula Kapoor, Diana Penty, Athiya’s best friend Krishna Shroff, cricketers Ishan Sharma and Varun Aaron were seen arriving for the wedding.

