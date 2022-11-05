ATEEZ Donates For Itaewon Halloween Stampede Victims

K-pop group ATEEZ has made a huge donation for the Itaewon Halloween Stampede Victims.

Last Saturday, a massive stampede during Halloween celebrations in the Itaewon neighbourhood of Seoul left 156 people dead and many others injured.

On November 5, the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association revealed that ATEEZ had donated 100 million won (approximately $72,219) to help those injured in the incident, as well as the families of those who lost their lives.

According to the non-profit organization, ATEEZ’s agency KQ Entertainment stated, “The ATEEZ members are deeply mourning this accident. They decided to make this donation out of the desire to be even the slightest bit of help to the bereaved families of the victims, as well as those who were injured.”

