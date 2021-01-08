Astrologer's Prediction For Virat-Anushka Baby

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of the most adorable couples and fans are waiting to listen to the good news. On August 27th, Anushka and Virat shared an exciting news for his fans. They announced that they are going to become three and the due date is in January 2021. Now, the Sultan heroine is in the last trimester. Anushka and Virat tied the knot on December 11, 2017.

Now, according to well known astrologer and prophesier, Pandit Jagannath Guruji, Anushka and Virat are going to be blessed with a little angel. He said that Virushka is one of the cutest couples in the film industry and people are very excited to know about the new family member of Anushka and Virat. He further stated that according to the astrological calculations and face reading, they are likely to become parents for a baby girl and the little one is going to be super talented.

On Thursday, Anushka and Virat went out on a lunch date. She shared a picture on her Instagram stories. Here are some of the Instagram photos of Anushka and Virat.