Aspiring Actress Spills Beans on Raj Kundra's Porn Addiction

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in a pornography-related case. The Mumbai Police Commissioner, Hemant Nagrale said that "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this."

He was booked under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of IPC besides other sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Sagarika Shona Suman, an actress earlier demanded the arrest of Raj Kundra. Now, a video of Sagarika is going viral. In the video, she said "I am a model and I am working in the industry for 3-4 years. I have not done much work. During the lockdown, certain things happened that I would like to share. In August 2020, I received a call from Umesh Kamat Ji who offered me a web series owned and financed by Raj Kundra. When I asked him about Raj Kundra, he told me he is Shilpa Shetty's husband."

She further added, "He told me if I joined (the web series), I would continue to get work and would reach great heights. So I agreed and then he told me to audition. I told him it's COVID so how will I give the audition. As a result, he stated that you might do it through video call. He demanded that I give a nude audition when I joined the video call. I was shocked and refused. Three people were on the video call, one of them had their face covered and I believe it was Raj Kundra. If he is involved in such activities, I want him arrested."