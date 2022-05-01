Ashu Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Sipligunj To Enter Bigg Boss Non Stop, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Non Stop is heading towards its grand finale in just two weeks. It seems like contestants enjoyed this week by meeting their family members. We can say that not only the contestants but also the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers got emotional. Anyway, the contestants are giving their best and trying to impress the viewers. They are putting all their efforts to stay safe. As we all know, that the Bigg Boss Telugu makers have arranged another family reunion tonight. The promo released by Hotstar shows ex contestants Sohel, Shannu, and Siri entering the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT stage to meet their friends. However, they did not show Ashu and Bindhu's family members.

According to the insiders, Ashu's rumoured boyfriend, Rahul Sipligunj, will visit the Bigg Boss Non Stop set to meet Ashu. However, we should wait and see what the Bigg Boss Telugu makers are planning. Talking about Rahul and Ashu's relationship, there are many rumours that Rahul and Ashu are in a relationship, and Rahul had once confirmed it on social media as well. But if we look into the deep side of the story, Rahul mentioned in his post that they are in a relationship called Jigiri Dosth. Earlier, Rahul and Ashu's relationship rumours made headlines. So we can say that Ashu might get some extra boost up by seeing Rahul on the stage. In a recent episode, Ashu asked her mother about Rahul and her other friends. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.