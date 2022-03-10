Ashu And Ajay Love Track In Bigg Boss Non Stop House

Bigg Boss Non Stop is back to entertain the audience and this time it’s with a love track. In yesterday's episode, Ashu and Ajay were playing the roles of husband and wife. They can be seen having a conversation with each other as husband and wife.

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers loved their cute conversations and the way Ashu and Ajay entertained them. In Bigg Boss shows, the love track though small is the main trick that can grab the attention of the audience.

The fact is if the Bigg Boss show is not getting any views, makers will try to run a love track between two contestants and edit the promos. But when you actually watch the episode, there will be nothing as shown in the promo. Aside from the love track, high drama, and ugly fights between the contestants, it is also a trick to get the Bigg Boss audience to watch the show.

Anyway let us wait and watch if Bigg Boss Non Stop makers will use Ashu and Ajay play to get viewership.

Currently, Challengers and Warriors are fighting over the task. Natraj Master and Bindhu get into an argument when Natraj Master passes comment on Bindhu that she should have a good heart. However, Bindhu gives back to Natraj Master.