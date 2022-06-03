Ashram Season 3 Leaked on Piracy Sites

Aashram is a crime web series directed by Prakash Jha for the MX Player original. The web series is produced by Prakash Jha under Prakash Jha Productions. The series stars Bobby Deol along with Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, and others. Both seasons of Aashram got good reviews and ratings from the critics. Now, season 3 of Aarshram has been released on MX player. Season 1 and 2 got released back to back, but season 3 it took two years gap due to the Covid Pandemic. It won't be wrong to say thatBobby Deol earned a special fan base for his Aashram series.

Now, Aashram season 3 has been leaked on piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, and other websites for free HD watch. Aashram has become the latest victim of piracy after Panchayat season 2. If you come across any Aashram pirated copy report it to the cyber cell.