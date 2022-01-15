Ashok Galla's Hero Movie Leaked

Sriram Adittya's Hero is a romantic action entertainer. Ashok Galla and Nidhhi Agerwal play the lead roles in the film. Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, Satya, and many others appear in supporting roles. Ghibran has composed the music, Sameer Reddy and Richard Prasad have shot the film while Prawin Pudi has edited it. Padmavathi Galla has bankrolled the film under Amara Raja Media & Entertainment banner.

Arjun (Ashok Galla) is a middle-class man aspiring to be an actor. He and a friend try out for different roles and meet different directors. Subbu (Nidhhi Agerwal), his girlfriend, has a father who is opposed to Arjun becoming an actor. One day, he accidentally receives a gun in the post, which completely changes his life. What exactly did Arjun do with the gun? The main plot of the film revolves around determining who owns the gun and why it was sent to him in the first place. The movie has been receiving lukewarm response from the audience. But, the audience is praising Ashok Galla's performance in the film. Unfortunately, the movie has been leaked on piracy websites like movierulz, tamilrockers and other websites.

