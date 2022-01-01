Ashok Galla's Debut Hero Joins Sankranthi Race

Superstar Krishna's grandson, Mahesh Babu’s nephew and Guntur MP Jayadev Galla’s son Ashok Galla’s debut film Hero being directed by Sriram Adittya and produced by Padmavathi Galla under Amara Raja Media & Entertainment banner has completed its production

The makers have announced Hero’s theatrical arrival date. The film will be gracing the theatres on January 15th as Sankranthi Special. Ashok Galla looks kick-ass as he appears to be in action mode.

Although Hero marks debut film, Ashok Galla impressed big time with his wonderful performance in teaser that was released a few months ago. The promotional content released so far has got a great response.

Music director Ghibran scored a chartbuster album and remaining songs will be revealed one after the other. The makers will opt for vigorous promotions.

Jagapathi Babu plays a vital role and Naresh, Satya, Archana Soundarya will be seen in supporting roles.

Sameer Reddy and Richard Prasad are the cinematographers, while Chandra Sekhar Ravipati is the Executive Producer.

Cast: Ashok Galla, Nidhhi Agerwal, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Satya, Archana Soundarya

Crew:

Story, Screenplay & Direction: Sriram Adittya T

Producer: Padmavathi Galla

Banner: Amara Raja Media & Entertainment

Executive Producer: Chandra Sekhar Ravipati

Music: Ghibran

Cinematography: Sameer Reddy, Richard Prasad

Art: A. Ramanjaneyulu

Editor: Prawin Pudi

Dialogues: Kalyan Shankar, A. R. Tagore

Costume Designer: Akshay Tyagi, Rajesh

