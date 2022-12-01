Ashneer Grover Entering BB16 as Wild Card Contestant?

Businessman and Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover has revealed that he was approached by the makers of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, however, he decided not to participate in the controversial reality show.

In his latest interview with ETimes, Ashneer said that the show has become 'stale'. "You will never see me on that show. Failed individuals go on that show, not successful people. There was a time when I used to watch the show, but I feel it’s become stale now. They approached me, I said sorry, not happening," he said.

Ashneer will not be a part of Shark Tank India season 2 as well. Reacting to the same, the businessman reportedly took a sly dig at the makers of the show and said, "Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se hota hai."

The TV personality and entrepreneur gained popularity following his appearance on the reality show's debut season.

The first episode of the latest season of Bigg Boss premiered on October 1. Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are the contestants in the ongoing season. Contestants like Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Sreejita De have been eliminated from the show.

Also Read: Treasure Hunt For Gold in Bigg Boss 16

Courtesy: FREE PRESS JOURNAL