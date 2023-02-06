Producer Ashish Kumar Dubey, the founder of MAD Films Entertainment, announces his next film with ace director K. V. Saravanan, better known as Saran, an Indian film director active mainly in Tamil cinema who has worked with celebrities like Rajnikanth. He has given films like 'Gemini', 'Aasal', 'Modhi Vilayadu', 'Aayirathil Iruvar', 'Market Raja MBBS' and many more.

Ashish Kumar Dubey shares his excitement about this collaboration, saying, " I am so thrilled to announce my upcoming movie with one of the best directors from the South Indian industry, Saran sir. Saran Sir and Mad Films Entertainment are officially collaborating for our first pan-Indian film. We are very excited to have Saran Sir on board with us, and we couldn't have thought of any other director apart from him to helm this project."

The producer further added, "I am really happy to be collaborating with this incredibly skilled and powerful director. Our goal is to entertain the audience while also bringing something fresh to the table. I am confident that he will make my vision a reality and bring it to the big screen for the audience to enjoy.."

Dropping a major hint about the cast, Ashish said, " I can promise the audience that the movie is going to have many A-listed actors and the official announcement would be made soon"

This Pan-Indian film will mark one of the greatest collaborations between Bollywood and the South Indian industry, and we surely can't wait to find out more about the plot and the cast.