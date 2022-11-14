Aryavardhan Guruji Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants are entertaining the viewers, and they have successfully completed seven weeks with fights and fun in the tasks. In yesterday's episode, Kichcha Sudeep stunned BBK9 viewers when he announced Aryavardhan Guruji's elimination. Because we were told that the voting lines for Bigg Boss Kannada 9 had closed at the beginning of the week itself. There was no update on the contestants who were nominated for seventh-week elimination thereafter.

Even Bigg Boss Kannada 9 Wikipedia page did not update their page for the seven-week elimination. So, it was clear to the BBK9 viewers that there will be no elimination this week. On the other hand, Bigg Boss assigned nomination tasks to the contestants. The contestants got into fights leading to a rift between a few contestants. Rupesh Rajanna and Divya Uruduga, who were good friends in the house, have now turned into foes due to Rajanna's statements that Divya U was fake.

Anyway, Divya U gave back to Rupesh Rajanna during the best and worst performers task. Kichcha Sudeep also sorted out the issues between Divya U and Rupesh Rajanna. Later, Kichcha Sudeep announced Aryavardhan's elimination, and he was out of the house for a few minutes. However, the BBK9 host sent Aryavardhan back to the house from the stage and said it was fake elimination, and announced no elimination for the seventh week, much to the shock of contestants.