Prabhakar Sail, a panch witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case of 2021 died of a suspected heart attack on Friday evening in his rented apartment in the Mahul area. In the drugs case, Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested. We all know that KP Gosavi, who claims to be a private detective has posted a photo of himself with Aryan.

According to Prabhakar's lawyer Tushar Khandare, Prabhakar Sail died of a heart attack at his residence in the Mahul area of Chembur on Friday evening. He was taken to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar of Mumbai where he was declared 'brought dead'.

Aryan Khan Drugs Case:

We all know that Mumbai Court has granted 60 additional days to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file a charge sheet in the cruise ship drugs case. The NCB had earlier sought 90 days for the filing of the charge sheet but has been granted 60.

Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs case and was out on bail. A total of 20 persons have been arrested and out of which only two are under judicial custody and the rest are out on bail. The accused persons were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for alleged possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy, and abetment, among others.

