This Arvind-Divya Scene From Bigg Boss Will Make Every Araviya Fan Cry

Colors Kannada has been keeping Bigg viewers hooked to their show by releasing interesting promos one after another. As per viewers, the creative team of the channel seems to be doing a great job of coming up with some great promos in the second innings of Kannada Bigg Boss. Every promo released so far has piqued the curiosity of the viewers and making them want to watch the episode that day.

Sometime back, the channel released their latest promo of Bigg Boss in which Divya Uruduga seems to be upset over not performing in a certain task (as far as as can guess from the promo). And we see her good friend and housemate Aravind KP consoling her.

While Divya gets emotional due to disappointment, Aravind senses her state of mind and tries to pacify her giving her some hope. He tells her that she must be strong enough to take on opponents in the upcoming tasks which would be assigned by Bigg Boss.

Araviya fans who have watched this latest Bigg Boss promo featuring the most popular contestants Divya and Aravind can't stop gushing over it. Can't wait to see it?

Have a look at the promo...

Colors Kannada's most watched game show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 second innings seems to have captured the hearts of millions of BBK viewers. It is pretty evident that BBK viewers love the second innings more than the first innings. The Kannada TV reality show is all set to end in a matter of weeks. It is known that Aravind KP and Divya U are the most popular Bigg Boss Kannada contestants in Season 8. The popularity of the two contestants on social media has soared to an extent that even they did not expect, following their stint on the show. The two are among most loved contestants on the show.

And in the recent promo that you just saw, released by Colors Kannada Business Head Parameshwar Gundakal, Aravind KP is seen giving a few words of encouragement to Divya U. Even though Divya U is dull and crying, Aravind KP says that gathering courage and strength to win the next tasks was important too. ArVIYA fans have fallen in love with the promo as well as the couple all over again. They are sharing the video and dropped a lot of heart emojis over this. There is no doubt that tonight's episode featuring this scene with Aravind KP and Divya U is all set to send TRP ratings soaring for Colors Kannada. Let us wait and watch the episode tonight to see what exactly happened.