Arrest Kollywood Actress Trisha and Maniratnam in Trouble for Hurting Hindu Sentiments: A few Hindu outfits are demanding the arrest of actress Trisha and director Mani Ratnam for hurting religious sentiments during the shooting of his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan film.

As per reports she is said to have walked in the temple wearing footwear during the shooting of the film in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Hurt by this the Hindu religious outfits demanded that she and the director be arrested for this act.

Trisha is currently shooting for Ponniyan Selvan directed by Mani Ratnam under the Madras Talkies in an old temple located in Indore. Some scenes are being shot on Trisha and Aishwarya Rai simultaneously. In the shooting gap Trisha walked in the temple premises wearing footwear. A picture of her walking between Shivaling and Nandi with footwear became viral on the internet and sparked outrage. Complaints have been lodged in the local police station regarding this.

After certain pictures of the film were leaked, the makers of Ponniyan Selvan have taken strict measures to not allow any photographs to be taken during the shooting spot. But somehow this controversial picture came out on social media and landed the film unit in trouble.

This is the third controversy plaguing the shooting of the film Ponniyin Selvan. Earlier last week a complaint was filed against Mani Ratnam and his film Ponniyin Selvan after a horse died due to dehydration during the shoot. The news about the death of the animal came to light much later and the PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) India filed an FIR at the Abdullapurmet Police in Hyderabad. Cases were filed against Madras Talkies, the production house of Mani Ratnam, and the owner of the horse. Before this incident Aishwarya Rai’s picture from the shoot was leaked on social media, leading to the makers tightening the rules on the set.

