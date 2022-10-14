ARMY On Cloud Nine As BTS Butter Reaches New Milestone

BTS's Butter achieved another record. The song has officially got more than 1 billion streams on Spofity. After Dynamite, BTS' Butter crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

On October 13, Spotify officially announced that BTS's Butter is the newest member of the Billions Club and tweeted, "No hotter, sweeter, or cooler way to celebrate Jimin’s birthday than welcoming BTS's Butter into the Billions Club."

On the other hand, Butter and Dynamite are are the only songs by a K-Pop act to cross 1 billion streams on the Spotify.

Butter is a song recorded by Bangtan Boys and it was released as a digital single on May 21, 2021, through Big Hit Music and Sony Music Entertainment. A disco-pop, dance-pop, and EDM track, the song was written by Jenna Andrews, RM, Alex Bilowitz, Sebastian Garcia, Robert Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, and Ron Perry. Butter also reached the top 10 in over 30 other countries worldwide.

See how ARMYs are celebrating the big news. One more interesting thing to add is that the new milestone was created on Jimin's birthday.

