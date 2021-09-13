Arjun Reddy Actress Lahari Shari Remuneration For Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 contestant Lahari Shari is giving stiff competition to her housemates in the house. If you are wondering why we are addressing Lahari Shari as Arjun Reddy actress, let me clarify this before we go into the story. Lahari Shari had worked with Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy. The film was a path-breaking movie in Deverakonda's career.

Lahari Shari played an important character (nurse) in the film. Now, a few Deverakonda fans are rooting for her on social media. People are placing their bets on Lahari Shari to give stiff competition to other contestants in the house. So far, Lahari is has been fearless on the show and remained unfazed by all that is happening around her. This is despite her fights with housemates.

Lahari Shari is also generating content for star Maa by entertaining viewers with her performance in the house— be it through fights or arrogant talk with housemates. We all know that no matter what happens between contestants, all that Bigg Boss viewers are looking for in the show is entertainment. If Lahai Shari is getting a lot of footage in the Bigg Boss episodes aired on Maa, one could well imagine the kind of amount the actress is charging for her stint in the house.

If reports are to be believed, Lahari Shari is earning around Rs One lakh per week. Looking at her rocking performance in the house, we feel that Bigg Boss is giving Lahari a fancy paycheck. Forget about the earnings, gaining fans and fame after Bigg Boss entry is more important than winning the game.

Looks like Lahari Shari is on it. Let's wait and watch how long she is going to survive in the house.