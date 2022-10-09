Arjun Feels Sad For Srihan Sri Satya's Dance Performance

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 will be interesting because Nagarjuna returns to the show as the host. On Saturday's episode, Nagarjuna entertained the audiences. Revanth became the captain of the house. He behaved in a strict manner and he told the contestants of the house to follow all the rules. Sri Satya told that Revanth is talking about rules after he became captain.

Nagarjuna calls two contestants and asks them to tell about why one of them is hit and the other one is flop. Inaya and Surya, Faima and Marina, Arjun and Vasanthi, Srihan and Sri Satya are called in pairs. They will explain why one is hit and the other one is flop. Srihan and Sri Satya share their points. Nagarjuna listens to both Srihan and Sri Satya. Srihan said that Sri Satya tries to provoke Arjun all the time. It is all known knowledge that Arjun and Sri Satya shares good rapport and they are very close to each other. From the beginning, it is visible that Arjun has some special interest in Sri Satya.

Nagarjuna showed a video on Saturday's episode in which one could see Srihan and Sri Satya performing a dance number. In the video, one could also see Arjun feeling sad looking at Srihan and Sri Satya's dance performance. All the contestants of the house watches the video, then Nagarjuna said that the video was shown just for fun.

