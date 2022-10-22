Arjun Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is gearing up for seventh week elimination. All the contestants in the BBT6 house had been nominated for this week's elimination except Geetu Royal and RJ Suryah.

For those who are curious to know about what happened in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 elimination episode today, there's some news.

According to reports, Arjun has been reportedly eliminated from the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house. The Arjun elimination episode will be aired on Sunday.

Talking about the show, Avika Gor and Rashmi Gautam will be gracing Diwali episode. Not only them, Karthi and Sardar team are also said to be appearing on the show to promote their film.

It is worth mentioning here that Karthi shares a great rapport with Bigg Boss Telugu 6 host Akkineni Nagarjuna ever since they worked together in Oopiri, which was a runaway hit.

