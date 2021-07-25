Arjun Bijlani Confirms Participation in Bigg Boss 15

After a lot of discussion and speculation, one name for the participation in Bigg Boss 15 has been finalized. Yes, after giving it much thought, actor Arjun Bijlani has given his nod to the reality show. This is the first official confirmation for the upcoming season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Bijlani returned from his shoot for Khatron Ke khiladi 11. Upon his return, the Naagin actor was offered BB15 and he shared that he is currently giving a thought to it. He shared that this is a great opportunity and since it came his way, he will definitely give it a try, and now according to the sources, his participation has been confirmed.

The actor shared that this indeed is a tough decision as it requires you to be away from your family for a long time. He already was away for a few months while shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and now doing the same for BB15 was a tough call but he is ready for it. He further added that the remuneration as well as good, so why not?

Apart from Bijlani, no other names have been confirmed as of yet, but several are rumored to take part. The list includes comedian and actor Krishna Abhishek, Jamai Raja fame Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna.

Earlier names like Parth Samthan, Ankita Lokhande, and Rhea Chakraborty also came forward. The Pavitra Rishta actress outright rejected the rumors. She confirmed that she will not be participating in the upcoming season of bigg boss and called the rumours baseless.

Colors confirmed that it will be Director Karan Johar hosting Bigg Boss on Voot. They shared this news on Twitter along with the release date. The OTT release will be on August 8 and will run for at least 6 weeks.