Ariyana Glory Chooses Cash Bag Over Bigg Boss Nonstop Title

There is one more day left for Bigg Boss Telugu OTT grand finale. So, are you excited about knowing the winner and runner-up of the show? If you already know, then it's cool.

According to the insiders, Bindu Madhavi has won the trophy and the Akhil Sarthak is the runner up. Baba Bhaskar and Anil are said to have been eliminated from the house.

The top five contestants in the Bigg Boss Nonstop house are Bindu, Akhil, Shiva, Mitraaw, and Ariyana.

The latest we hear is a rumour that Ariyana is out of the grand finale race. Yes, you read it right. Buzz has it that Ariyana has chosen the money bag over the Bigg Boss Non-Stop trophy. If reports are to be believed, Ariyana walked out of the house with a cool 10 lakh cash bag.

Talking about Ariyana’s performance in the Bigg Boss Non-Stop house, she tried her best but did not measure up to the others. Compared to her Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 performance, viewers are not satisfied with Ariyana’s performance in Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

But it is worth mentioning here that Ariyana gave her best to survive till the grand finale episode and she did it. Bigg Boss Non-Stop viewers are happy that Ariyana made the right decision by

choosing cash over the trophy.

Readers, we are stil waiting to confirm this piece of news. However, we just couldn't help sharing this rumour with you.

For all the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT updates, stay tuned to Sakshipost