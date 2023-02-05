Arising Winner Priyanka Chahar Trending on Twitter

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are heading towards the grand finale date in two weeks. The contestants are giving their best to impress the audience. They are going to great lengths to entertain the audience with their fights and arguments in the tasks. After Sumbul Khan's elimination, the contestants who are left in the BB16 house are Priyanka Chahar, Nimrit Kaur, Shalin, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, and Shiv Thakare. The viewers are having debated and discussion on social media platforms. Priyanka Chahar is making a loud noise on Twitter. Priyanka fans are trending her with the "ARISING WINNER PRIYANKA" tag. The tweets reached 4 million and viewers continues to trend her.

Priyanka emerged as the strongest contestant in the BB16 house with her performance. She grabbed the eyeballs of the viewers with her game strategy and fair game. Priyanka is highly speculated for the winner of the show. A section of the audience say that Priyanka Chahar will bag the trophy and Shiv Thakare or MC Stan will end up as runner-ups.