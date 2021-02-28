Memes Flow In After YouTuber Shanmukh Jaswanth Arrested

YouTube sensation Shanmukh Jaswanth was arrested by the police after he drove his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. According to the reports, he has hit three vehicles and created a ruckus. The incident took place when he was on his way towards Madhapur. He lost the control of the car at Road No.36 in Jubilee Hills and went on to hit three more vehicles. He was taken into custody by the Jubilee Hills police and the cops are investigating the case. After the news broke out, netizens started creating memes and are trolling Shanmukh very badly. Here are some of the funny memes.