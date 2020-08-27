Megastar Chiranjeevi did say that he has plans to work with "young" directors of Telugu Cinema in an interview. Ever since, he did not announce any movie with the names he took on that day, in his interview.

He said that he has plans to work with Saaho fame Sujeeth, director K.S. Ravindra a.k.a Bobby and Meher Ramesh. On top of that, in another interview he said that he would be working on remakes of films like Vedhalam, Lucifer. Both have been big hits in Tamil and Malayalam, languages.

The actor sees Vedhalam as a perfect candidate for him after heavy Acharya, in which Koratala Siva designed a very serious character for him. Vedhalam would be a remainder of 80's Chiranjeevi for his fans.

Meher Ramesh is working on the script of the film. Bobby's script is said to be a multi-starrer and VV Vinayak got the opportunity to direct Lucifer remake as Sujeeth couldn't impress Chiranjeevi, according to the existing reports.

But Chiranjeevi did not confirm any of these projects on his birthday or post that. He may be thinking about the shooting progress of Acharya for the moment. Or he could be working on the scripts of the above mentioned films with the respective directors too.

His producers are waiting for him to decide which one to take on sets first but it might take a while for him to actually decide and announce. His fans hope that miraculously, he would give up on remakes.