Are ANR, NTR and Krishna Who Went to Chennai Non-Local: RGV on Prakash Raj Row

Telugu Film Industry is preparing for the 'Movie Artists' Association (MAA)' elections. However, this time the weather in and around the industry seems to have hot up 3 months before the elections. Prakash Raj, Manchu Vishnu, Jeevita Rajasekhar and Hema are in the ring for president post.

While Prakash Raj has already got the support of Megastar Chiranjeevi, Manchu Vishnu has garnered the support of superstar Krishna and Rebel Star Krishnam Raju.

When Prakash Raj has announced his panel members, the issue of ‘outsider’ and ‘non-local' Prakash Raj cannot become MAA president has been floating in the media.

Against this backdrop, director Ram Gopal Varma took this issue to Twitter to express his support for Prakash Raj.

'If Prakash Raj who hailed from Karnataka to Andhra Pradesh becomes non-local, how will NT Ramarao, Nageswara Rao who went to Chennai from Gudiwada, Krishna who had gone to Madras from Burripalem, Mohan Babu who left Tirupati to Madras are local? #MaaElections,' he tweeted.

He questioned what makes him non-local even after receiving a national award four times for his performance?

RGV further tweeted that, "Since 30 years, Prakash Raj has been staying here learning Telugu, living here with his kids, adopted a village in Telangana. Do all these make him no-local? #MaaElections.

Now, all these tweets posted by RGV have gone viral. Will this non-local issue gain votes for Prakash Raj?