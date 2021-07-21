AR Rahman Weaves His magic yet another time for Mimi with the song Rihaayi De

As the nation dances to the peppy tunes of Param Sundari from Mimi, music sensation A.R. Rahman has produced yet another memorable melody for the film – Rihaayi De. The soulful track sung by the legend himself, in his soothing voice, is nothing less than a treat to the ears.

Pictured around the protagonist Mimi, played by Kriti Sanon, the song depicts the personal turmoil in her life despite the world around her in a celebratory mood. Feeling confined to her fate, Mimi looks for someone to free her as the words “Kaun tujhko rihaayi de” perfectly depict her situation. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song with its soothing composition and deep lyrics is going to stay with music lovers for a very long time.

