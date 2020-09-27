Renowned Indian singer SP Balasubrahmanyam lives in our hearts forever. From romantic hits to super hit dance tracks, SPB sang some of the blockbuster songs of Indian cinema in different languages.

AR Rahman who started his career as a music composer with the movie, Roja has been recollecting his memories with the legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The 'Enthiran' music director shared a video on his Twitter. The video opens with SPB saying that 'I have a question to you' and then AR Rahman comes into the picture. The music composer says that 'I want to share some thoughts'.

In the video, AR Rahman also spoke about his interaction with SPB during the recording of Roja soundtracks. AR Rahman also said that, "SPB will learn a song in 15 minutes, sing it in 10 minutes and go for the next recording. I don't think I've ever seen a singer like that. So quick, so professional, so humble." Here is the video.

AR Rahman also said that, "My other memories with him... when we recorded my first Roja recording Kadhal Rojave. He came into the studio and the first thing he said is 'How can this studio produce a cinematic song. So I smiled at him and he came back after the movie released and said: You've proved music can be produced anywhere. It's what you do with it."

Hours after the death of SPB on Friday, the music composer shared a video describing the iconic singer SP Balu as "The voice of victory, love, devotion and joy." Here is the video.

A R Rahman and S P Balasubrahmanyam worked together for many films. The list includes Gentleman, Sivaji, Robo, etc. Songs such as Anjali Anjali, Vellimalare, Kadalenum, Azhagana Rakshasiyea, Swasamae, July Matham, Minnale Nee and Thoda Thoda are some of Rahman and SPB's evergreen hits.