Ilayathalapathy, Vijay got a reputation that he loves to collaborate with only two directors and he has been doing so from past few years, quite often. Except for Bhairavaa and Puli, he kept working with Atlee Kumar or AR Murugadoss, since Thuppakki.

Now, he is back to working with AR Murugadoss for his next. The movie will be a sequel to their Thuppakki and the director wants to end the recent low in his career with the film. After this one, he wants to meet Mahesh with a script and rectify the mistakes he committed while making Spyder.

Atlee Kumar has become an almost exclusive and dedicated director for Vijay after their first film, Theri. He has been delivering big hits like Mersal and Bigil, with the actor but fans want something different for their Thalapathy.

Lokesh Kanagaraj promised just that with Master. The audio composed for this movie by Anirudh Ravichander became highly popular and crossed 500 Million streams altogether. Many are waiting for this "Vaathi" to come and take over the box office.

We may have to wait till January, 2021, even though movie is ready to hit theatres whenever the producers want to release it. Lokesh Kanagaraj might work with Kamal Hassan or Rajanikanth for his next. But his film after that will again have Vijay as the leading star, say reports.

Hence, the fans stated commenting in a fun way that Sometimes Atlee... Sometimes Murugadoss equation, now got a third wheel in Lokesh Kangaraj. The "Circle of Thalapathy" films, they call it!