Apsara Rani Roped In For Crime Thriller 'Talakona'

Imagine a group of friends getting into a forest and facing an ordeal. Only some of them will manage to come out alive. That's the premise of 'Talakona', a crime thriller launched today by director Nagesh Naradasi with Apsara Rani of 'Krack' and 'Seetimaarr' fame as the heroine.

The film, although predominantly set in the backdrop of a forest, will also have a political element. The media, too, is a part of the story.

"This heroine-oriented movie shows how many went in and how many of them returned successfully. We have selected the right cast and crew. This film is going to be for the family audience. We will shoot the film for 20 days each in Hyderabad and Talakona forests," the makers today said.

Producer D Sridhar Reddy is happy to have roped in Apsara Rani.

The film will be shot at a fast pac