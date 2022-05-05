Makers of ‘Jhund’ movie heaved a sigh of relief as the Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the decks for the Over the Top (OTT) release of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film. The top court stayed the order of Telangana High Court against the movie. The film is slated to be released on May 6 on the OTT platform.

Earlier, the Telangana High Court had issued a stay order thus prohibiting its OTT release. A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and AS Bopanna said the High Court overlooked the principles concerning the grant of interim relief in such matters. It also said that prima facie, the impugned order was against the balance of convenience.

“The impugned order stays. The SLP (special leave petition) listed for final disposal on Friday next (May 13)," the bench said.

The High Court on April 29 had ordered status quo pertaining to the release of Jhund movie online streaming platforms by passing an interim order on the plea of Hyderabad-based filmmaker Nandi Chinni Kumar.

“Let the status quo be maintained by both the parties till the next hearing of the matter i.e. June 08, 2022,” the High Court’s order stated.

On Wednesday, Senior Advocate C Aryama Sundaram had mentioned the petition before the Chief Justice of India for urgent listing of the movie as the movie was scheduled for OTT release on May 6.