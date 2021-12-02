AP Rains: Allu Arjun Contributes 25 Lakhs to CM Relief Fund

The flood situation in Andra Pradesh state is unexcepted in recent times. In particular, the areas of Tirupati, Tirumala, Nellore, Chittoor, Madanapalli, and Rajampet were badly impacted by the constant rains. Several thousand people have been affected, and many have died as a result of the floods.

Meanwhile, some Telugu cinema actors have come forward and contributed money for flood victims. Allu Arjun, the stylish actor, has contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Relief Fund to assist people impacted by the floods.

Allu Arjun tweeted that "My heart goes out to the people of Andhra Pradesh who have been affected by the recent floods. I am making a contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund to aid with the rehabilitation efforts. "

Earlier, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr.NTR, and Mahesh Babu had also tweeted that they were donating Rs 25 lakh to the Andhra Pardesh CM Relief Fund to help the flood-affected victims.

Meanwhile, Pushpa is all set to wrap up its shoot. The trailer will be out on December 6. The film will be released on December 17.