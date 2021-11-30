AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's Death

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy mourned the sudden demise of legendary Tollywood Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

The AP CM said that Sirivennela was a valuable asset to the Telugu film industry. His expression of words in Telugu will remain etched in the hearts of people forever, he added.

His absence would be an irreplaceable loss to the Telugus. May his soul rest in peace, said CM YS Jagan as he offered condolences to Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry's family.