HYDERABAD: The film fraternity got deeply pained and shocked to know abou the untimely demise of Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. Social media is flooded with condolence messages. Fans and celebs are expressing their grief over the death of the 'Kai Po Che! actor. Tollywood heroine Anushka Shetty penned an emotional note on her social media account.

The 'Baahubali' heroine said that, "Every single one of us out there can only handle a situation only the way we know how to... no one is ever ever perfect. There is no right way ,no wrong, we are not born with a road map, to get through life... no one has ever. Each one of us big or small are vulnerable in our own ways. Each one of us do break inside and it’s ok, some cry out for help some cry in silence, some distract, some indulge each one has their own ways and some are helpless. Let each one of us please in our own beautiful broken ways learn to be there for each other in our own small ways.

She further wrote that, "Let’s learn to be more kind. Let’s Learn to empathise. Let’s Learn to be a lil more compassionate

Let’s learn to love a lil more. Let’s learn to listen more. Let’s Learn to communicate. Let’s learn to be weak. Let’s learn to be strong. Let’s all Learn to be all that we feel inside and embrace it and grow. We are human... a smile , a listening ear, a gentle touch, just our presence to another person known unknown can make a difference beyond our understanding. We may not be able to change and solve everything at this very moment. But one small step will make a difference. As they say Changes happen slowly in a million moments that look the same."

On the career front, Anushka Shetty is waiting for the release of her upcoming movie, 'Nishabdham'. Anjali, Subba Raju, Avasarala Srinivas, Micheal Madsen, and Shalini Pandey will be seen in the important characters in the flick. Anushka Shetty will be seen in the role of Sakshi, a mute artist. Nishabdham will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and English. Hemanth Madhukar is the director of the film and it is touted to be a thriller. Kona Venkat and TG Vishwaprasad jointly produced the movie.