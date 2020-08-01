There is no denying the fact that Anushka Shetty is one of the successful stars in Tollywood. It is learnt that Anushka has rejected a proposal to feature in a web series. The web series is said to be a multilingual one. The OTT platform wanted

Anushka to feature in the series as after Baahubali, she has become one of the most talked actors everywhere.

However, she turned down the offer as she was uncomfortable with the story and role, according to sources.

Hit with the COVID-19 pandemic, some films are directly releasing on digital platforms as cinema halls remain shut. There is a huge demand for OTT platforms and they want to meet consumer demand. It would be nice, if Anushka featured in the web series, we would love to watch her films.

On the work front, Anushka will be seen essaying the leading lady in thriller 'Nishabdam'. This film is backed by Kona Venkat and is helmed by director Hemant Madhukar. The film Nishabdam also features actor R. Madhavan in a key role playing the character of a celebrity musician.